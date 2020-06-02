Kenny Sansom: Ex-Arsenal & England defender remains in a 'stable' condition in hospital

Kenny Sansom won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987

Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom remains in a "stable" condition in hospital.

The 61-year-old, who was admitted to hospital in May, is receiving 24-hour care but does not have coronavirus.

Sansom, who won 86 caps for England and played 394 games for Arsenal, has had well-publicised problems with alcoholism and gambling.

In 2015, he revealed he had contemplated suicide after becoming homeless because of his problems.

A tweet read: "Kenny remains ill in hospital and is receiving 24-hour care. He's stable and does not have COVID-19.

"Kenny's family and close friends still kindly ask the media to respect Kenny's privacy and theirs, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Sansom, who played in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, made his debut at 16 for Crystal Palace in 1975, before going on to play for Arsenal, Newcastle, QPR and Coventry.