St Mirren: Captain McGinn and goalkeeper Hladky among 13 departures

Hladky rejected a new deal with St Mirren

Captain Stephen McGinn and in-demand goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky are among 13 first-team players leaving St Mirren.

Hladky, who was the subject of a transfer bid in January, was offered a new deal but chose to move on.

McGinn, Danny Mullen, Gary MacKenzie, Ross Wallace, Tony Andreu and Cody Cooke will remain on furlough before leaving the club.

The Paisley club have offered midfielder Ryan Flynn a new contract.

Meanwhile Oan Djorkaeff will also depart immediately, with Akin Famewo, Calum Waters, Lee Hodson, Alex Jakubiak and Seifedin Chabbi all returning to their parent clubs following the expiry of loan deals.

McGinn made more than 200 appearances during two spells with the Buddies, having come through the club's academy and rejoining in 2017. He helped them win promotion to the Premiership in 2018.

Academy players Conor McBrearty, Scott Glover, David Wilson, Matthew Grant, Kyle Girvan and Dominic Lavelle are also expected to leave.