Yerry Mina: Everton defender set to miss season restart

Yerry Mina picked up the injury in a training session with Everton

Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to miss the restart of the Premier League season after picking up a muscle injury in training last week.

The Colombia international sustained "a partial tear in his left quad", a statement from the club said.

He is set to be sidelined "for several weeks", a period likely to include Everton's first game back against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Mina, 25, is now undergoing rehabilitation with club medical staff.

The defender, who made 25 appearances for Everton this season before the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic, is said to be making "good progress" in the early stages of his recovery.