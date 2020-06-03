Scottish Premiership clubs can stream games & sell virtual tickets

Clubs will be able to stream matches on their own channels

Scottish Premiership clubs will be able to live stream matches and sell virtual season tickets after a deal was struck with Sky Sports.

The SPFL has also reached a settlement with Sky - believed to be £1.5m over five years - for games not broadcast when the 2019-20 season was curtailed.

The top-flight campaign is scheduled to start on 1 August behind closed doors.

Sky's £160m five-year deal allows it to show 48 games each season, but all other matches can be streamed by clubs.

Each team will be able to sell a package to season-ticket holders enabling them to watch home games.

It remains unclear if clubs will be able to sell one-off matches and what provision is in place for fans without season tickets or for watching away games.

The agreement will last as long as social distancing measures are in place.

"This is an innovative and pragmatic solution to the challenges posed by Covid-19 and I'm grateful for the flexibility shown by our clubs and by Sky Sports," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"This agreement means that any liability for games not delivered during season 2019-20 has now been settled, on terms that reflect Sky's status as a committed partner and supporter of Scottish football."

The Scottish Football Association will lift football's suspension on 11 June, allowing clubs to resume non-contact group training.