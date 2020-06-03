Irish Premiership: IFA hopes for Executive support in accelerating return to football

Linfield led the Irish Premiership when it was suspended on 13 March

The Irish Football Association is hoping to engage with the NI Executive to accelerate the return of the Irish Premiership.

In a draft document seen by the BBC, the IFA outlines plans to return to play after the Executive reaches stage three of its five-stage roadmap for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.

However the indication from the Executive remains that there will be no return to competitive action until stage four of the process.

With a final call on the conclusion of the domestic season required by 30 June, Northern Ireland remains at the first stage of the roadmap.

According to the Executive's plan, non-contact training will resume at stage three of the process, with behind closed doors matches going ahead at stage four.

However the IFA hopes to begin fixtures two weeks after a move into stage three of the roadmap is approved.

In a draft of its 'Return to Football' plan, the IFA outlines how teams may begin training again under strict measures including temperature checks before training, no access to changing rooms and arriving separately.

The proposal also suggests that players can train in small groups with no contact while Northern Ireland is at stage two of its roadmap, before resuming full contact training for two weeks before matches resume.

Even if a timeframe can be agreed upon, a number of top flight managers including Glentoran's Mick McDermott and Institute boss Sean Connor have expressed concern over the viability of playing games behind closed doors.

Suggested matchday protocols include players arriving and leaving the ground in their kit and tracksuits, with team-talks taking place on the pitch and dressing rooms only used where social distancing can be ensured.

Having been suspended since 13 March, NIFL said last month that there remained a "continued desire" to fulfil the remainder of the Irish Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate campaigns.

It is the job of the steering group set up by NIFL to assess the viable options for concluding the season before reporting back by the end of June.