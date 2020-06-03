Ryan Giggs: Wales boss earns Athletic Bilbao accolade for Manchester United career

Ryan Giggs and Manchester United's defeat at Bilbao in 2012 meant their exit from that season's Europa League

Ryan Giggs has been awarded the "One Club Man" honour by Athletic Bilbao.

The Wales manager received the accolade for his 29 years at Manchester United that included a record 963 appearances.

Giggs joined the United academy on his 14th birthday, turned professional aged 17 in November 1990 and made his first-team debut against Everton in March, 1991.

He won a record 13 league titles, two European Cups, four FA Cups and four League Cups.

That made Cardiff-born Giggs the most decorated British player of all time.

Bilbao said he has been given their annual award "for his fantastic professional career with Manchester United (24 seasons).

"We speak of a world class footballer who has demonstrated an unwavering loyalty to their club."

The club's fans showed their appreciation for Giggs with a standing ovation for him as he was substituted during United's Europa League round of 16 second second-leg defeat there in March, 2012.

Giggs also spent two years as assistant manager at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal before leaving in 2016.

Bilbao say the 46-year-old has accepted an invitation to receive the award at their San Mames stadium when travel is allowed following the coronavirus pandemic.

Celtic legend Billy McNeill received Bilbao's award in 2019.