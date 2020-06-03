Linfield release four players including defenders Robinson and Casement

Robinson chose to join Linfield rather than former club Crusaders after leaving York City in 2017

Defenders Josh Robinson and Chris Casement are among four players being released by Irish Premiership champions Linfield when their contracts expire.

Linfield manager David Healy said that Robinson and Casement "had been offered improved deals to remain at the club but we were unable to reach agreement".

Young players Ryan Strain and Daniel Reynolds are also to leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 league season.

Strain has had loan spells at both Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts.

"Ryan Strain will leave the club when he reaches the end of his contract and Daniel Reynolds has decided that at this stage of his career, he needs to move on at the end of the league season and play at a club where he will have more opportunities for regular first team football," Healy said on the Linfield FC website.

"I want to place on record my appreciation to the four players for their contributions during their time at this club and I wish them all well in their future careers."

Chris Casement was in his second spell with Linfield

Casement was in his second spell with the Windsor Park club, having also played for Portadown in the Premiership.

Robinson has been at the club since the summer of 2017 - his signing from York City completed in bizarre circumstances as both the Blues and cross-city rivals Crusaders announced the capture of Robinson on Twitter.

Robinson spent one year with York after joining them from Crusaders.

Linfield announced last week that Shayne Lavery, Daniel Kearns and Mark Stafford had all agreed one-year contract extensions with the club.

Goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and Rory Currie have both departed after the conclusion of their loan deals.