Liverpool's Rhian Brewster set for longer Swansea City stay

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea on loan from Liverpool in the 2020 January transfer window

Swansea City are finalising a deal to extend Rhian Brewster's loan stay from Liverpool until the end of the protracted Championship season.

It would see the striker available for the Swans' remaining nine games with fixtures set to resume on 20 June.

Swansea have already secured extensions for Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Watford's Ben Wilmot.

Agreements with Chelsea for midfielder Connor Gallagher and centre-back Marc Guehi are also expected.

Talks with the Premier League side over the pair continue, as do discussions with Swiss side Basel over winger Aldo Kalulu, but all six have been training at the club ahead of the proposed return to action.

Steve Cooper's side are 11th in the Championship, three points off the play-off places.

England Under-21s forward Brewster scored four goals in 11 appearances for Swansea before the season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He joined the Liberty Stadium club for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window after Swansea saw off competition from rivals to sign the 20-year-old from the Premier League leaders.

Defender Wilmot and England youth international Woodman both signed season-long loans at the south Wales club last summer.

Gallagher, 20, signed in January until the end of the campaign after Chelsea ended a loan spell at Charlton while Guehi followed him from Stamford Bridge.

The loan deals had originally covered the period until the final games of the Championship season, but clubs have allowed this to be extended to cover the delay that could now see the season finish at the end of July.