Rhiannon Roberts: Liverpool midfielder extends contract with club

Rhiannon Roberts previously played for Doncaster Rovers Belles

Wales midfielder Rhiannon Roberts has signed a new, undisclosed-length contract with Liverpool Women.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds in 2018 and has since made 27 appearances for the Women's Super League side.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Liverpool,” Roberts told the club website.

“It’s a big club to be a part of and I’ve always wanted to be here, so I can’t wait to get started again and start preparations for next season.”

Liverpool were bottom of the WSL when the 2019-20 season ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a formal decision has not yet been made on whether or not they will be relegated.

Roberts added: “It’s been tough for everybody at the minute. I had my wedding cancelled and it is quite a stressful time for a lot of people, so to get this [contract] over the line, I’m really happy."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Fran Kitching, 22, is leaving the club after her contract came to an end.