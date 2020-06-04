Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Griffiths, Edouard, Hibs, Kamberi, Rangers, Leverkusen

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has urged Odsonne Edouard to stay at the club and further develop their strike partnership. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Jim McLean, the former Dundee United manager and chairman, played a role in helping Hibernian stave off a takeover attempt by Edinburgh rivals Hearts in the early 1990s. (Scotsman - subscription required)

The live streaming of Premiership games played behind closed doors will continue until the Scottish government approves all fans being allowed to return to grounds, while a deal to stream Championship games is being discussed by the SPFL. (Record)

Former Hibernian player Paul Kane says Florian Kamberi will not be welcomed back by the Easter Road faithful following the striker's loan spell at Rangers earlier this year. (Record)

Rangers will receive details about the resumption of their Europa League campaign by 17 June. The Ibrox side trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 following the first leg of their last-16 tie at Ibrox in early March, the second leg having been postponed as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. (Record)

Rangers are anticipating an early August meeting with Leverkusen. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee United plan to strengthen for their Scottish Premiership return next season but will keep an open mind on budgets, says head coach Robbie Neilson. (Courier)

The SPFL are putting plans in place for the Scottish League Cup to start in October. (Sun)

Former Motherwell defender Peter Hartley says Rangers should move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes as he has "everything a centre-half hates". (Sun)

Soon to be out of contract Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, 30, has attracted interest from Rangers and Galatasaray. (Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says neutral venues cannot be ruled out as Scottish football seeks to return from the coronavirus shutdown. (Evening Express)