Partick Thistle: Fans raise £150,000 for club during shutdown

Gerry Britton says cash raised will assist the club if games are played behind closed doors

Partick Thistle supporters have raised more than £150,000 for the club during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Glasgow club say fundraising, commemorative tile sales and virtual 50/50 draws have boosted their coffers.

Thistle were bottom of the Scottish Championship when they season was halted, and were relegated after the campaign was declared over in April.

Chief executive Gerry Britton said the "supporters have been world class once again and we cannot thank them enough".

He added that the money would help meet current running costs, then enable Thistle to fund matches behind closed doors until fans are allowed into the stadium again.