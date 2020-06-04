Ebony Salmon: Bristol City Women extend striker's deal

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL highlights: Manchester United 0-1 Bristol City

Bristol City have exercised the option to extend the contract of striker Ebony Salmon for the 2020-21 Women's Super League season.

Salmon, 19, was the Robins' top scorer with eight goals from 20 games in all competitions during the terminated 2019-20 campaign.

The England Under-19 international joined from Manchester United in July 2019, having begun at Aston Villa.

"She has had some stellar performances this season," boss Tanya Oxtoby said.

"Ebony is another one of our young English players who has gone from strength to strength working within our environment and getting much valued WSL game time this year."