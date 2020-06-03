SPFL: Philanthropist's £2m to be split equally between 42 clubs

Philanthropist James Anderson's offer of about £2m to the SPFL would be split evenly between all 42 members, lower league clubs have been told.

The amount is significantly less than the reported £4.5m and comes with no strings attached.

That being so, it would mean each club would bank about £50,000 each.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and chairman Murdoch MacLennan talked to Anderson on Monday over the cash, which would make "a significant difference".

Doncaster said he hopes to move forward with Anderson's proposal "as swiftly as possible".

The businessmen was introduced to the league by Hearts owner Ann Budge, but has reportedly said his involvement is not dependent on league reconstruction.

The Edinburgh-based investor has previously made similar donations to the arts world.