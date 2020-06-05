Quiz: Name every player to have scored 25 in a top European league season since 2010
With Germany's Bundesliga having resumed after the coronavirus lockdown, the race for the European Golden Shoe is back on.
The French season has been declared over but football is set to return in England, Italy and Spain later this month.
Three men have already reached 25 goals in Europe's top five leagues this season but can you name every player to have done so in the past 10 years?
There are 32 names to get and you've got 10 minutes...
