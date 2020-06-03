English Football League: Meeting of clubs pushed back to 9 June

Elite football in England has been suspended since 13 March

A meeting of English Football League clubs to rubber-stamp proposals on how to end a season early because of coronavirus has been moved to Tuesday.

Clubs had been due to meet on Monday to vote on a framework approved by the EFL board, which includes keeping promotion, relegation and play-offs.

Alternative ideas have also been submitted by some EFL sides.

Teams in League Two have already indicated they wish to end the season, but League One sides remain undecided.

The Championship has set a provisional restart date of 20 June.

It is understood the meeting has been pushed back 24 hours because clubs were given voting papers on Wednesday and five days are required before an EGM can take place.

"The EFL Board met today and considered a number of proposals submitted by EFL clubs in respect of proposed amendments to EFL regulations in order to determine what will happen in the event the 2019-20 season is curtailed in any EFL division," an EFL statement said.

"This now brings an end to a comprehensive consultation phase and clubs have today received formal notice of the meeting which will now take place on Tuesday, 9 June.

"At that meeting clubs will consider a number of different proposals from both clubs and the board of the EFL."