Gareth Bale: Wales forward not keen on return to Premier League

Gareth Bale celebrates with Wales after reaching the semi-final of Euro 2016

Gareth Bale does not want to come back to the Premier League and is likely to finish his career at Real Madrid, his agent Jonathan Barnett has said.

Bale has been linked with a return to the Premier League especially as his relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is understood to be strained.

Bale almost moved to China last summer but the deal fell through.

"He has a very nice lifestyle. I don't see why he doesn't see his career out at Madrid probably," Barnett said.

Bale has been linked with a Premier League return for years. His former club Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, subject to their takeover being completed, are the latest sides to be linked with the player signed by Madrid for a world record fee in 2013.

Barnett admits a return to the Premier League would be exciting, but said he does not foresee it happening.

"As I've always said, he's quite happy in Madrid," Barnett told Radio Four's Today programme.

"It's his life that he wants to lead. Financially, he will want for nothing the rest of his life, and his children and grandchildren.

"He's won nearly everything in the world, except the World Cup, but unfortunately he plays for Wales so some things are beyond him.

"So he's won everything else, to come back and play [in the Premier League] would be an unbelievable - a big thing.

"I don't think he wants to do that at the moment. He's quite happy to play it at Real Madrid."

Jonathan Barnett also told the BBC he does not expect top players wages to fall because of coronavirus, but he does not anticipate any huge transfers this summer.

Asked if the days of huge transfers are over, he said: "I think in the short term, but not in the long term and they'll come back. Market values will come back. You just got to look at it sensibly. And say, this year I can't afford to pay so I won't do it this year,

"After the next television deal they'll hopefully be in a better position, or once the fans start coming back. Their sponsorships go up. All these things come back, they might be in a position again to do it.

"I don't see players wages dropping, that is for sure. Most are on contracts.

"What I do see is maybe clubs have to look at how they run their club maybe a bit better, because you've got to remember something. Fans come to see players play.

"They don't come to see the chief executive play, or they don't come to see all the other executives and it's football club. That's what puts money on the table.

"So it's not a question of players taking less, because it's their short period of time to earn their money."