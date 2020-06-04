Scottish Premiership clubs allowed to train from 11 June

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: When might different sports return?

Scottish Premiership clubs' first-team squads will be allowed to return to training from 11 June, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

The suspension of football, which has been in place since 13 March, will be lifted next week for top-flight sides.

Other leagues wishing to resume must prove they can meet testing and other health measures.

Protocols issued to clubs this week say training must initially be non-contact and in small groups.

"Firstly, I would stress that the conditional lifting of suspension is predicated on observing the measures outlined by Scottish Government," said Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

He reiterated clubs are planning for the Premiership season to start on 1 August.

A raft of measures will be in place when players and staff return, including temperature checks, sanitation stations and the disinfecting of equipment.

Only the first-team squads of Premiership sides are allowed to return, and the update from the Joint Response Group gave no indication of when clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two might be permitted to train again.

"I am also aware that other parts of the game will seek further clarity on when they may be able to resume," Maxwell said.

"The testing criteria required at this stage is prohibitive but as the governing body for football we are determined to restore the national game at all levels as soon as it is safe and practical to do so."

The Scottish FA are also in discussions with Scottish Women's Football about the return of the Premier League, and Glasgow City's involvement in the Women's Champions League.