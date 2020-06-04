Shane Long: Southampton striker signs two-year contract extension

Southampton striker Shane Long has returned to training with his team-mates

Southampton striker Shane Long has signed a two-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Republic of Ireland international, 33, moved to St Mary's from Hull City in 2014.

Long has scored 35 goals for Saints and made his 200th appearance in March.

"I love the way the club is run and I'm excited about what the club will do over the next couple of years," Long said.

"I can see the club pushing up the league, back to where we all want to be, and I want to be part of that. I'm just delighted to get it done."

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who also signed a new contract this week, added: "Shane is an outstanding professional. He has been an important player for me and I know also for the managers before me.

"He has scored some big goals for us and helped to create many more for his teammates too."