Timo Werner: Chelsea in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker

Chelsea are in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old Germany international has been linked with Liverpool and said he was "proud" of that association.

Werner has scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga this season and 11 in 29 games for Germany. Reports suggest his release clause is about £54m.

Olivier Giroud is Chelsea's only fit striker after top scorer Tammy Abraham suffered an ankle injury in January.

Last month France international Giroud extended his contract by a year.

In January Lampard was linked with Paris St-Germain forward Edinson Cavani and Napoli's Dries Mertens.

Chelsea signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech for £37m in February.