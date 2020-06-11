Dan Turner: Everton Women club captain signs new two-year deal

Full-back Dan Turner has played for England at under-19 and under-23 level

Everton club captain Dan Turner has signed a new two-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

The ex-England youth international came through Everton's academy, having first been scouted by Manchester United.

Turner, 28, scored the Toffees' first goal at their new Walton Hall Park stadium against United in February.

While Lucy Graham was named Everton's team captain in September, Turner has continued as Everton skipper as the club finished sixth in WSL this season.