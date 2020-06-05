Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Gordon, Edouard, Hearts, Rangers, Hagi, Halliday

Scottish Premiership clubs have been dealt a blow as HMRC confirm players will need to come off the furlough scheme when they return to training. (Sun)

Premiership teams face testing bills of up to £5,000 per week to enable their players to get back to training this month. (Record)

Defender Christopher Jullien insists his Celtic team-mate Odsonne Edouard is happy at the club and hopes he stays next season. (Herald - requires subscription)

St Mirren are targeting Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, in a bold move to sign the out-of-contract 37-year-old. (Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday insists his Ibrox team-mates were still confident they could have caught Celtic despite being 13 points behind. (Evening Times)

Gheorghe Hagi says his son Ianis will be one of the best players in the world with the help of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Record)

Celtic striker Edouard says he was heading for 30 goals before the season was brought to an early halt. (Record)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel and assistant Jorg Sieversand face a 14-day quarantine when they return to Edinburgh from Germany. (Scotsman - subscription required)

St Johnstone starlet Ali McCann has backed his club to successfully replace winger Drey Wright, who has now officially left the McDiarmid Park team. (Courier)

Henry McLeish, the former first minister, hopes the £2m donation from James Anderson can help attract "more moral" investment - McLeish is "sick and tired" of the reliance on money from betting companies. (Scotsman - subscription required)