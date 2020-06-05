Craig Gordon: St Mirren hold talks with Celtic & Scotland goalkeeper
-
St Mirren have held signing talks with Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is mulling over his future at Celtic.
The out-of-contract 37-year-old has been offered a deal to remain with the Scottish Premiership champions, but on much-reduced terms.
Gordon did not play in the league last term, with his most recent appearance a 2-1 defeat against Romanian side Cluj in the Europa League in December.
BBC Scotland understands that a number of other clubs are also interested.
However, Gordon - who was linked heavily with a move to Hearts in January - is is keen to ensure he will be guaranteed of regular first-team football.