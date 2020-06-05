Craig Gordon: St Mirren hold talks with Celtic & Scotland goalkeeper

Craig Gordon
Craig Gordon has not played for Celtic since December

St Mirren have held signing talks with Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is mulling over his future at Celtic.

The out-of-contract 37-year-old has been offered a deal to remain with the Scottish Premiership champions, but on much-reduced terms.

Gordon did not play in the league last term, with his most recent appearance a 2-1 defeat against Romanian side Cluj in the Europa League in December.

BBC Scotland understands that a number of other clubs are also interested.

However, Gordon - who was linked heavily with a move to Hearts in January - is is keen to ensure he will be guaranteed of regular first-team football.

