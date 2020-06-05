Ethan Ampadu: Chelsea's on-loan teenager eyes Leipzig return after injury

Ethan Ampadu has won 13 Wales caps

Wales international Ethan Ampadu is closing in on a return to fitness after missing the start of the Bundesliga's resumption for RB Leipzig.

Ampadu, 19, is on loan at the German side from Premier League Chelsea.

He has not featured since the competition resumed behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in May because of a back problem.

But Leipzig say he has now being "slowly reintroduced to training" and completing an individual programme.

Leipzig are third in the table and face Paderborn on Saturday.

Ampadu has struggled for game time since moving from Stamford Bridge last summer, but impressed in the German side's Champions League win over Tottenham before the coronavirus pandemic hit sport.

The 1-0 win in February was Ampadu's last outing before suffering injury.

International teammate Rabbi Matondo is expected to be fit for Schalke's game at Union Berlin having played in all four of the side's matches since matches in Germany's top-flight returned without spectators on 16 May.