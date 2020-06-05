Cardiff City had a Covid-19 'reality check' - Harris

Cardiff City will return to action later this month two points off the play-offs under Neil Harris

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris says a staff member testing positive for coronavirus came as a "reality check" for the Championship play-off hopefuls.

Harris says the man and his family are "doing fine" with no further positive tests for Covid-19 at the club.

"It was sort of a reality check for everybody," said Harris.

Players and staff from 24 Championship clubs were tested between 28 May and 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight clubs.

One of those tests came back positive at the Bluebirds.

Harris said: "We knew it was coming in the sense of I think all clubs are going to pick up positive tests - one, two, three, eight - as we go along and you don't want it to be your club.

"It's going to happen at some stage, but I was a little bit surprised when it came out and the individual member of staff [was] absolutely fine in themselves - no symptoms whatsoever.

"He's isolating now, himself and his family, and still doing fine."

Harris says the individual will be re-tested before being allowed to return to his duties and that two rounds of testing have since passed without any more being positive.

He added: "Yes, we're back in the building, back as a football club, but the bigger issue here is just making sure we're still controlling the pandemic and keeping social distancing and being very respectful of the boundaries we're not allowed to cross.

"It served that purpose for us and the players have responded in a great manner and we've had a great week's training.

"Training was not affected at all [by the positive test].

"It came at a time when there was certainly no contact between staff and players."

Harris also emphasised any player or staff member who is uncomfortable about being at training does not have to attend.

"Just to reiterate the message, if anybody's concerned we try and allay those fears, but if not, training is optional - no-one has to participate in training if they are concerned," said Harris.