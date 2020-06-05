Premier League returns: Seven live games a week on BBC Radio 5 Live

Aston Villa will face Sheffield United in the first game to take place when the Premier League returns on 17 June

A minimum of seven games will be broadcast live every week on BBC Radio 5 Live when the Premier League returns later this month.

Five games will be aired exclusively on the BBC each weekend, with two more commentaries shared with Talksport.

Radio 5 Live will also air additional midweek evening games.

The 5 Live schedule will change from 15 June to accommodate the extra sporting content, including the return of Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast.

These schedule changes will remain in place until 25 July.

The Premier League, on hold since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will return on 17 June, with BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport broadcasting live all remaining 92 top-flight matches between them.

John Murray, 5 Live's senior commentator and football correspondent, said: "At a time when football fans would have been gearing up for Euro 2020, the return of the Premier League is hugely welcome news.

"It is going to be different, but I can't wait to resume my live commentary duties for 5 Live. With or without supporters in the stadium, the end of the 2020 season will undoubtedly provide us with yet more drama, excitement and unforgettable moments.

"As ever, our coverage will include exclusive live radio commentaries, comprehensive pre-match build up, expert analysis and opportunities for supporters to have their say on air."

The Premier League will resume with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal on 17 June, before a full round of fixtures on the weekend of 19-21 June.

BBC Radio 5 Live's commentary teams will broadcast live from the ground. The BBC will work closely with the Premier League to ensure all appropriate safety measures are adhered to in the broadcasting of these games.

BBC Local Radio stations are gearing up to cover Premier League clubs as well as looking ahead to the restart of the Championship on 20 June.

New 5 Live weekend schedule (15 June-25 July):

Saturday

06:00-08:00: Saturday Breakfast

08:00-09:00: Robbie Savage's Premier League Breakfast

09:00-11:00: Scott Mills and Chris Stark

11:00-12:00: At Home… with Colin Murray

12:00-18:00: 5 live Sport (including live Premier League match coverage at 15:00)

18:00-20:00: 606

20:00-23:00: Stephen Nolan

23:00-01:00: TBC

01:00-06:00: Up All Night

Sunday

06:00-07:00: 5 Live Science

07:00-10:00: Sunday Breakfast

10:00-11:00: Savage Social

11:00-21:00: 5 live Sport (including four live Premier League games)

21:00-22:30: 606

22:30:01:00: Stephen Nolan