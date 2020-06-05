Neil Lennon: Celtic have made 'tentative inroads' in recruitment

Celtic will return to training on 11 June

Celtic have made "tentative inroads" in recruitment for next season, says manager Neil Lennon.

Scotland's champions will resume training next week after the Scottish FA said it would lift the suspension of football from 11 June.

The plan is for the new campaign to start on 1 August, with Celtic bidding to win a 10th straight title.

"In terms of the recruitment processes, they're all under way now," Lennon said.

"In terms of adding to the squad and talking to clubs, again, it's sort of early days but we've made tentative inroads as regards that as well."

Lennon confirmed players and staff will be tested for Covid-19 before returning in small groups from Thursday.

Celtic are currently the only top-flight club scheduled to return to training next week, with some others waiting until 15 June as they attempt to adhere to strict return protocols.

"It'll be groups of five, so we'll have two groups in the morning, two groups at lunchtime and two in the afternoon, so we'll get to see them all," Lennon told Celtic TV.

"There will be certain protocols - for example, they can't go in the building, so everything will be done outside, which is fine, and we're just delighted that we can have sort of semblance of training.

"So, although we've got an 11 June start, hopefully within a week or two, we can start training in bigger groups and all that is for the process of getting ready for the first week in August."