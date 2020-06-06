Albion Rovers: Brian Reid is new manager of League Two side

Brian Reid left League One Stranraer in January 2017

Brian Reid has returned to management after a three-and-a-half year hiatus to take the reins at Albion Rovers.

The former Ayr United and Stranraer boss replaces Kevin Harper, who left the Scottish League Two club in May.

Reid has also managed in the Philippines and English non-league side Nuneaton Town, and was most recently on Steven Pressley's coaching staff at Pafos FC in Cyprus.

"It's a good opportunity for me to come in and make my mark," said Reid.