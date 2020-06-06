Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, SC Paderborn 07 1.
RB Leipzig 1-1 Paderborn: Chelsea-bound Timo Werner sets up goal
Chelsea-bound striker Timo Werner set up Patrik Schick's opening goal as Champions League chasing RB Leipzig were held by bottom side Paderborn.
On Friday, Premier League side Chelsea agreed a deal with Leipzig to sign Germany international Werner, who has 25 Bundesliga goals this season.
He could not add to his tally against the Bundesliga's bottom side, but rolled the ball across for Schick to slot home an easy finish.
Christian Strohdiek levelled late on.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 16Klostermann
- 5UpamecanoBooked at 43mins
- 3Angelino
- 14Adams
- 44KamplSubstituted forOrbanat 88'minutes
- 25OlmoSubstituted forLaimerat 65'minutes
- 18NkunkuSubstituted forHaidaraat 58'minutes
- 11Werner
- 21SchickSubstituted forHalstenbergat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 6Konaté
- 8Haidara
- 10Forsberg
- 17Lookman
- 19Wolf
- 23Halstenberg
- 27Laimer
- 28Mvogo
Paderborn
- 17Zingerle
- 20JansSubstituted forEvansat 85'minutes
- 5StrohdiekBooked at 63mins
- 2HünemeierBooked at 28mins
- 29Collins
- 39Vasiliadis
- 8GjasulaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forRitterat 76'minutes
- 9PrögerSubstituted forSabiriat 76'minutes
- 18SrbenySubstituted forZolinskiat 85'minutes
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 30MambaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMichelat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rumpf
- 7Ritter
- 11Michel
- 19Sabiri
- 21Huth
- 25Dräger
- 26Evans
- 31Zolinski
- 32Jastrzembski
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, SC Paderborn 07 1.
Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Zolinski (SC Paderborn 07).
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ben Zolinski (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antony Evans.
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07).
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, SC Paderborn 07 1. Christian Strohdiek (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Marlon Ritter (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Antwi-Adjei.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Angeliño.
Attempt missed. Ben Zolinski (SC Paderborn 07) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Abdelhamid Sabiri tries a through ball, but Christopher Antwi-Adjei is caught offside.
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Angeliño.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Willi Orban replaces Kevin Kampl.
Attempt missed. Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marlon Ritter following a fast break.
Offside, SC Paderborn 07. Leopold Zingerle tries a through ball, but Sven Michel is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Antony Evans replaces Laurent Jans.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Ben Zolinski replaces Dennis Srbeny.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07).
Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Halstenberg tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07).
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (SC Paderborn 07).
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Marlon Ritter replaces Klaus Gjasula.
Substitution
Substitution, SC Paderborn 07. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Kai Pröger.
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sven Michel (SC Paderborn 07).
Attempt blocked. Klaus Gjasula (SC Paderborn 07) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Pröger with a cross.
Corner, SC Paderborn 07. Conceded by Angeliño.
Attempt missed. Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn 07) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Klaus Gjasula.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Dennis Srbeny (SC Paderborn 07) wins a free kick in the defensive half.