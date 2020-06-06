Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hertha Berlin: Emre Can scores winner
Emre Can scored a second-half winner as Borussia Dortmund maintained slim hopes of winning the Bundesliga title by edging to victory over Hertha Berlin.
Ex-Liverpool man Can stroked in from the edge of the area following Julian Brandt's header down into his path.
Thorgan Hazard sliced wide but Dortmund - without injured striker Erling Braut Haaland - failed to create clear-cut chances in a goalless first half.
Jadon Sancho should have netted but side-footed wide from six yards out.
Hertha could have taken the lead themselves but Alexander Esswein curled just wide of the far post from the angle.
Dortmund are seven points behind Bayern Munich, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2, but the league leaders need just two wins from four games to guarantee an eighth straight Bundesliga crown.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 27Can
- 16Akanji
- 5Hakimi
- 28WitselSubstituted forBalerdiat 80'minutes
- 6Delaney
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchmelzerat 90'minutes
- 7Sancho
- 23T HazardSubstituted forMoreyat 79'minutes
- 19BrandtSubstituted forReynaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rente
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 29Schmelzer
- 30Pherai
- 32Reyna
- 33Führich
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 2Pekarík
- 20Boyata
- 25Torunarigha
- 17Mittelstädt
- 15GrujicSubstituted forMaierat 88'minutes
- 3SkjelbredSubstituted forPiatekat 62'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 28LukebakioSubstituted forNgankamat 45'minutes
- 6Darida
- 16DilrosunSubstituted forEssweinat 30'minutesBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSamardzicat 88'minutes
- 19Ibisevic
Substitutes
- 5Stark
- 7Piatek
- 9Esswein
- 12Smarsch
- 13Klünter
- 23Maier
- 31Dárdai
- 33Ngankam
- 40Samardzic
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Lazar Samardzic replaces Alexander Esswein.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Arne Maier replaces Marko Grujic.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jordan Torunarigha.
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Leonardo Balerdi replaces Axel Witsel.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Booking
Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Axel Witsel is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Esswein (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Julian Brandt.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pekarík.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jessic Ngankam (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Per Skjelbred.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.