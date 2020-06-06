We don't want to ruin two seasons - Hamilton wants start date for 2020-21 campaign

Hamilton took over as player-manager at Glenavon in 2011

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has called on the authorities to put in place a date for the start of next season in order to "secure the future of Irish League football".

A decision on the conclusion of the current season is required by 30 June.

However, Hamilton insists it is imperative not to lose sight of the potential impact the decision may have on the 2020-21 campaign.

"We don't want to ruin two seasons," Hamilton told Irish League Behaviour.

"One has already been hampered a little bit, but next season has to be put in place so clubs can prepare and then if we can get back to playing before next season starts, we can finish off this season.

"The longer we take, there is more of a chance of a big impact on next season as well.

"It is important that we as an association, whether it's the IFA or NIFL, start making plans to secure the future of Irish League football."

According to the NI Executive's plan to resume Northern Irish domestic football, non-contact training will resume at stage three of the process, with behind closed doors matches commencing at stage four.

Hamilton and Coleraine manager Oran Keaney were both guests on this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast

However, Hamilton admits playing fixtures without fans is not a viable option for Glenavon, who he says cannot afford to pay players without gate receipts.

"Even to finish this season [behind closed doors], it wouldn't be sustainable for us," he said.

"We can't afford to play games behind closed doors because as soon as we come off furlough we have to start paying players.

"If there are no gate receipts coming in then we can't cover wages. We're not in the luxury position of some of the clubs in this league, being able to play behind closed doors and still pay wages.

"Whether it's seven games or 20 games, it's only going to end one way. We rely week to week on our fanbase."

'I'm sitting in limbo at the moment'

Hamilton also revealed his growing frustration at "sitting in limbo", with the 39-year-old player-manager saying he is unable to talk to players about extending contracts or pursue potential new signings at Mourneview Park.

"I've been speaking to our chairman Adrian [Teer] regularly. At this moment in time I can't offer anyone a contract. I've seen Oran [Kearney] and Linfield are giving out contracts.

"At the minute, we can't do that. Even a cheap player, we can't sign them. I didn't realise this until recently, but when the new league starts again, is it going to be a new format? Is it going to be 38 games or reduced?

"We work our budget over 18, 19 home games a season. One year we get Glentoran twice at home, then Linfield twice the following year, so if it was going to go down to one game next season, we'd have to make massive cuts.

"I don't think people are looking at the bigger picture, which is why next season is so important.

"'I'm sitting in limbo. I can't talk to players, I don't know when this season is finishing or next season is starting. It's so, so frustrating. I have three players out of contract and I can't even speak to them."

Listen to the full programme with Gary Hamilton, Oran Kearney and Kris Lindsay here.