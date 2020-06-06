Premier League coronavirus testing: No positive results from latest tests
There were no positive results for coronavirus from 1,195 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.
The sixth round of twice-weekly screening of players and club staff took place on 4 and 5 June.
One person tested positive in the previous round, and 13 in total from 6,274 tests since they began.
The Premier League - suspended since 13 March - is set to resume behind closed doors on 17 June when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 18:00 BST.
Manchester City entertain Arsenal at 20:15.
Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation zone.
There are 92 games remaining this season.