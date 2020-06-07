'Too early' for B teams reconstruction proposal, says Ross County chairman

Rangers and Celtic's B teams would be in the third tier as part of Rangers' proposal

Rangers' proposal for league reconstruction is "just too early" to be put in place for 2020-21, says Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

Celtic and Rangers would have B teams in the bottom tier of a 14-14-18 league set-up proposed by the Ibrox club.

MacGregor is generally supportive of the idea of B teams but feels the current 12-10-10-10 model should remain for now.

"I think it's a medium-term project," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Making these decisions at a time when there is stress on the industry is not clever. We're going to get a fixture list out in three weeks.

"The principles seem right, it's just too early to do it this season. I think everyone needs a bit more time."

Amid football's shutdown, SPFL clubs have discussed various models of reconstruction but none have been put to a vote as yet. As well as integrating B teams, Rangers' proposal would offer a reprieve from relegation for Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer and invite Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts into the senior set-up.

In recent seasons, Premiership 'colt' teams have featured in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

And MacGregor told Sportsound: "It needs to be right for all 42 clubs. I've always been a fan of the colt teams if they can afford it. I would like to hear what the part-time teams thought of the principle.

"The principle of developing players and getting them to play competitive football with men is really positive."

