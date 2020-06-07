Rangers could have proposed four-tier reconstruction - Jim McInally

Jim McInally led Peterhead to the Scottish League Two title in 2019

Rangers' reconstruction proposal may have more traction if it came in the form of a four-tier structure rather than three, says Jim McInally.

The Ibrox club have suggested entering a B team along with Celtic in the bottom tier of a 14-14-18 set-up to replace the current 12-10-10-10.

However, McInally does not think it is "the right time" for the proposal.

"If I was Rangers pushing at this, I'd be saying, 'who's going to oppose this?'", said the Peterhead manager.

"'Peterhead would oppose it, Forfar will oppose it, Clyde will oppose it so let's go 14-10-10-12'."

Rangers propose both Old Firm B sides pay a £125,000 joining fee, with further payments to be made and also suggest partnerships between Premiership and lower-league clubs whereby players and a coach would be loaned by the top-flight outfit.

"That's a wee bit condescending to the coaches and managers that are already at clubs," McInally said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"We've taken Simon Ferry from Celtic and made him a coach at our team and his training's excellent but he's not reinvented the wheel. There's nothing that Celtic are doing that we're not doing.

"If you look at at the money that's on offer it comes in at £15,500 per team when you split it 16 ways so it's not game-changing money. It's not that great in the grand scheme of things.

"I do think there are good ideas there but I don't think it's the right time for this. We need to get back to when we can start playing football again, especially at lower league level."

Various reconstruction models have been suggested during Scottish football's shutdown but none have been put to a vote as yet. As things stand, Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer have been relegated after the SPFL season was curtailed, while Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts have missed out on the League Two play-offs.

"If I was in charge of reconstruction, I would certainly be trying to make sure that I wasn't upsetting anybody along the road," said McInally, whose League One side would find themselves in the bottom tier under Rangers' proposal.

"Peterhead have always been behind reconstruction where nobody should've suffered out of what's happened this season.

"I don't understand why if anyone comes up with a reconstruction proposal that they've not come up with 14-10-10-10, which brings Brora Rangers and Kelty into the equation.

"I'm pretty sure that in the top league there isn't a mindset for reconstruction and I think that's what's held it back the whole time."