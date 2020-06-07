Werder Bremen 0-1 Wolfsburg: Late winner deals blow to struggling hosts

Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg players took a knee around the centre circle before kick-off

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst scored his first goal in five games to seal a late victory over Werder Bremen, dealing a huge blow to the hosts' battle for Bundesliga survival.

Weghorst, left unmarked in the box, headed in Felix Klaus's curling cross in the 82nd minute in Bremen.

The result leaves second-bottom Werder Bremen six points adrift of Mainz in 15th place with four games to go.

Wolfsburg move up to sixth in the table, two points above Hoffenheim.

Later on Sunday Union Berlin host Schalke (14:30 BST), while Augsburg are at home to Cologne (17:00 BST).

