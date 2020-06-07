German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen0Wolfsburg1

Werder Bremen 0-1 Wolfsburg: Late winner deals blow to struggling hosts

Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg players take a knee
Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg players took a knee around the centre circle before kick-off

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst scored his first goal in five games to seal a late victory over Werder Bremen, dealing a huge blow to the hosts' battle for Bundesliga survival.

Weghorst, left unmarked in the box, headed in Felix Klaus's curling cross in the 82nd minute in Bremen.

The result leaves second-bottom Werder Bremen six points adrift of Mainz in 15th place with four games to go.

Wolfsburg move up to sixth in the table, two points above Hoffenheim.

Later on Sunday Union Berlin host Schalke (14:30 BST), while Augsburg are at home to Cologne (17:00 BST).

Follow live text coverage of Sunday's Bundesliga action here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich30224490306070
2B Dortmund30196581354663
3RB Leipzig301611375324359
4B Mgladbach30175857362156
5B Leverkusen30175856401656
6Wolfsburg3012994236645
7Hoffenheim30127114250-843
8Freiburg30118113941-241
9Hertha Berlin30108124351-838
10Schalke30910113447-1337
11Frankfurt30105154955-635
12Köln29104154656-1034
13Union Berlin30104163552-1734
14Augsburg2987144056-1631
15Mainz3094173962-2331
16Düsseldorf30610143360-2728
17Werder Bremen3067173063-3325
18Paderborn3048183362-2920
View full German Bundesliga table

