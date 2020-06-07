Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has 'no objection' to Anfield games

Media playback is not supported on this device How would Liverpool celebrate a title win without fans? Klopp speaks to BBC Radio 5 Live

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has changed his opposition to Liverpool playing Premier League games at home and the derby taking place at Everton.

Anderson feared fans congregating outside Anfield and Goodison Park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is set to resume behind closed doors on 17 June, with venues for Liverpool's games at Everton and Manchester City to be decided.

"We are in a better place than we were four weeks ago," said Anderson.

"We've been able to convey why it's so important nobody congregates outside or near grounds."

Liverpool City Council will meet on Monday to decide if the Merseyside derby can be played at Goodison Park.

In April, Anderson said the resumption of the Premier League was a "non-starter" and that fans gathering outside grounds would create a "farcical" situation.

But he told The Athletic: "We have had the opportunity since then to speak to fans and the clubs have done their part and got the message across that the supporters need to stay away.

"Both clubs have made it clear. (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp has made it clear.

"So I would have no objection to the games being played at our clubs' home grounds - both the derby at Goodison and Liverpool's games at Anfield."

Liverpool lead the table by 25 points with nine games remaining.

Their first match will be at Everton on 21 June, when they could clinch a first title in 30 years.

Merseyside Police said that "in relation to crime and disorder" it has "no objections" to the game being played at Goodison Park, and that it would be "ready to provide whatever policing is required".

All remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.