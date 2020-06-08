Scottish Gossip: Rangers, reconstruction, Celtic, Shved, Hearts, Hickey

Rangers are eyeing a second Leicester City player after securing the services of left-back Calvin Bassey, as 18-year-old right-back Dennis Gyamfi emerges as another transfer target. (Daily Record)

Rangers could face a Europa League fixture quirk where they would play three games from two different seasons across a two-week period, as UEFA prepare to lay out their fixture plans on June 18. (Daily Record)

Bayern Munich have joined Celtic, Chelsea and Lazio in a battle to sign 17-year-old Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey. (Daily Mail)

Celtic's Marian Shved is a loan target for his former club Karpaty Lviv, but the winger will be given the chance to prove himself. (Sun)

Covid testing could cost Scottish clubs £100,000 between now and the end of year, according to Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. (Herald - subscription required)

Twenty-year-old Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is a transfer target for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Sun)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has returned to Glasgow, avoiding 14 days of quarantine. (Glasgow Times)

Hearts are set to support Rangers' alternative league reconstruction plan. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock are in pole position to sign Scott Fox following the goalkeeper's departure from Partick Thistle. (Sun)

Dundee United have rejoined the transfer race for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet. (Sun)

Ali McCann has been tipped for a Northern Ireland call up by St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr.(Courier)