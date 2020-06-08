MondayBackPages 8 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/52962918 Read more about sharing. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp features on several back pages on Monday Klopp says he still wants the Reds to have a bus parade if and when they win the Premier League Klopp also says the financial impact of coronavirus has played a part in not moving for Timo Werner The Express features Michael Keane of Everton talking about the wait for football The Metro features Bundesliga players taking a knee after a weekend where anti-racism protests took place across the world