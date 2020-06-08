MondayBackPages

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp features on several back pages on Monday
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp features on several back pages on Monday
Klopp says he still wants the Reds to have a bus parade if and when they win the Premier League
Klopp says he still wants the Reds to have a bus parade if and when they win the Premier League
Klopp also says the financial impact of coronavirus has played a part in not moving for Timo Werner
Klopp also says the financial impact of coronavirus has played a part in not moving for Timo Werner
The Express features Michael Keane of Everton talking about the wait for football
The Express features Michael Keane of Everton talking about the wait for football
The Metro features Bundesliga players taking a knee
The Metro features Bundesliga players taking a knee after a weekend where anti-racism protests took place across the world

Top Stories