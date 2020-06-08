Championship: Fulham v Brentford set to be first match on 20 June return

Fulham's home match against Brentford is scheduled to be the first Championship game to be played when the second-tier resumes on 20 June.

No Championship fixtures have been played since 8 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the EFL's restart date is provisional, subject to safety requirements being met.

The two promotion rivals will meet at Craven Cottage in a 12:30 BST kick-off.

Leaders Leeds United will return to action at Cardiff on Sunday, 21 June.

West Bromwich Albion, who are second in the table, host local rivals Birmingham City in one of 10 15:00 BST kick-offs on Saturday, 20 June.

The full revised Championship schedule was released by the English Football League on Monday.

There will be no midweek fixtures on 23-24 June, but full rounds scheduled every subsequent midweek until the final matches of the regular season, which are set to be played on Wednesday, 22 July.

Opening weekend of revised fixture schedule

Saturday, 20 June (15:00 BST kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Fulham v Brentford (12:30 BST)

Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Hull City v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v Preston North End

Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Millwall v Derby County

Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

Reading v Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Sunday, 21 June