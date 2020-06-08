Ross County: Defender Callum Morris agrees new contract
-
- From the section Ross County
Ross County defender Callum Morris has agreed a new contract to extend his two-year stay at the Scottish Premiership club.
The 30-year-old Englishman has made 37 appearances since joining from Dunfermline Athletic.
County captain Marcus Fraser recently departed the Dingwall side after rejecting a new contract.
Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell & Steven Ferguson said Morris is a "brilliant player" and "total professional".