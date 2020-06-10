Falkirk fans save club £90,000 by not claiming ticket refunds

Falkirk have not played a game since March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Falkirk fans have saved their club £90,000 by declining refunds for matches missed last season.

Just 2% of season ticket holders took up the offer of compensation for cancelled home games after the season was brought to an early close in April.

The club offered refunds hoping some fans could afford not to claim them.

Had everyone entitled to a refund claimed one, it would have cost the League One side around £90,000.

The willingness of Falkirk fans to contribute to their club's finances follows the efforts of supporters elsewhere in Scotland, including Partick Thistle, whose fans saved the Firhill side around £75,000 when under 4% of them claimed refunds on season tickets.

Thousands of supporters have also been renewing season tickets for next season despite the lack of clarity over when their teams will be play in the coming campaign, and when supporters might be allowed back into grounds.

"The club are extremely grateful to our supporters, both to those who exercised their right to a refund and those who did not," said Kieran Koszary, Falkirk's director of commercial operations.

"Your unwavering support deserves to be rewarded and you have our promise that we will work hard every day to deliver this."