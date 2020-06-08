Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Marcus Rashford on 'most valuable' list

The four England stars are all aged 25 and under

Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford have been named among the top five most valuable players in Europe by analysts.

The England quartet are joined on the list by Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, who was named number one with a value of £230.5m.

The list has been compiled by the CIES Football Observatory and focuses on players in Europe's top five leagues.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is 70th in the list.

In February, CIES - a Switzerland-based research group that specialises in football statistical analysis - said Liverpool had the most valuable squad in Europe at £1.27bn, ahead of Manchester City in second place at £1.24bn.

Sterling, 25, has developed into one of Manchester City and England's leading players while in third place, 20-year-old Sancho has shone for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold, 21, was praised by Brazil legend Cafu this week while Manchester United's Rashford scored 14 goals in 22 Premier League games this season.

CIES uses a number of variables to work out player values, including age, performance and economic factors.