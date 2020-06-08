Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Marcus Rashford on 'most valuable' list

Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander Arnold and Marcus Rashford
The four England stars are all aged 25 and under

Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford have been named among the top five most valuable players in Europe by analysts.

The England quartet are joined on the list by Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, who was named number one with a value of £230.5m.

The list has been compiled by the CIES Football Observatory and focuses on players in Europe's top five leagues.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is 70th in the list.

In February, CIES - a Switzerland-based research group that specialises in football statistical analysis - said Liverpool had the most valuable squad in Europe at £1.27bn, ahead of Manchester City in second place at £1.24bn.

Sterling, 25, has developed into one of Manchester City and England's leading players while in third place, 20-year-old Sancho has shone for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold, 21, was praised by Brazil legend Cafu this week while Manchester United's Rashford scored 14 goals in 22 Premier League games this season.

CIES uses a number of variables to work out player values, including age, performance and economic factors.

Europe's 25 most valuable players
PlayerClubEstimated value
1Kylian MbappeParis St-Germain£230.5m
2Raheem SterlingManchester City£173m
3Jadon SanchoBorussia Dortmund£159m
4Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool£152m
5Marcus RashfordManchester United£136m
6Mohamed SalahLiverpool£129m
7Sadio ManeLiverpool£124m
8Antoine GriezmannBarcelona£121m
9Alphonso DaviesBayern Munich£119m
10Harry KaneTottenham£106m
11Roberto FirminoLiverpool £106m
12Bernardo SilvaManchester City£102m
13Gabriel JesusManchester City£101m
14Joao FelixAtletico Madrid£96m
15Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund£96m
16Serge GnabryBayern Munich£95m
17Bruno FernandesManchester United£93m
18Matthijs de LigtJuventus£93m
19Mason MountChelsea£91m
20Frenkie de JongBarcelona£91m
21RodriManchester City£90m
22Lionel MessiBarcelona£89m
23Lautaro MartinezInter Milan£88m
24Virgil van DijkLiverpool£88m
25Saul NiguezAtletico Madrid£87m

