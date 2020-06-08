Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold & Marcus Rashford on 'most valuable' list
-
- From the section Football
Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford have been named among the top five most valuable players in Europe by analysts.
The England quartet are joined on the list by Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, who was named number one with a value of £230.5m.
The list has been compiled by the CIES Football Observatory and focuses on players in Europe's top five leagues.
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is 70th in the list.
In February, CIES - a Switzerland-based research group that specialises in football statistical analysis - said Liverpool had the most valuable squad in Europe at £1.27bn, ahead of Manchester City in second place at £1.24bn.
Sterling, 25, has developed into one of Manchester City and England's leading players while in third place, 20-year-old Sancho has shone for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold, 21, was praised by Brazil legend Cafu this week while Manchester United's Rashford scored 14 goals in 22 Premier League games this season.
CIES uses a number of variables to work out player values, including age, performance and economic factors.
|Europe's 25 most valuable players
|Player
|Club
|Estimated value
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris St-Germain
|£230.5m
|2
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|£173m
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|£159m
|4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|£152m
|5
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|£136m
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|£129m
|7
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|£124m
|8
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|£121m
|9
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|£119m
|10
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|£106m
|11
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|£106m
|12
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|£102m
|13
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|£101m
|14
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|£96m
|15
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|£96m
|16
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|£95m
|17
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|£93m
|18
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Juventus
|£93m
|19
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|£91m
|20
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|£91m
|21
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|£90m
|22
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|£89m
|23
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|£88m
|24
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|£88m
|25
|Saul Niguez
|Atletico Madrid
|£87m