Megan Campbell: Manchester City left-back signs new one-year contract
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester City left-back Megan Campbell has signed a new one-year deal with the Women's Super League side.
The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 42 appearances for the club since joining in 2016.
Campbell had surgery on a foot injury in February.
"When you're injured, it's always a difficult situation when you're coming to the end of your contract but I'm glad City have given their full backing," she said.
"To have that faith from the club is a nice gesture and I'm looking forward to getting back fit and playing again.
"I don't think anyone has seen the best of me yet - I don't think I've seen it from myself as a footballer."