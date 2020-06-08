Megan Campbell: Manchester City left-back signs new one-year contract

Megan Campbell's new deal keeps her with Manchester City until 2021

Manchester City left-back Megan Campbell has signed a new one-year deal with the Women's Super League side.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 42 appearances for the club since joining in 2016.

Campbell had surgery on a foot injury in February.

"When you're injured, it's always a difficult situation when you're coming to the end of your contract but I'm glad City have given their full backing," she said.

"To have that faith from the club is a nice gesture and I'm looking forward to getting back fit and playing again.

"I don't think anyone has seen the best of me yet - I don't think I've seen it from myself as a footballer."