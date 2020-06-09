Scottish gossip: Celtic, Forster, Frimpong, Rangers, Hladky, Hearts

A top-four English Premier League side has joined the race to sign Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who Celtic manager Neil Lennon is desperate to sign on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season. (Daily Record)

Rangers face a battle for St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, with German side Fortuna Dusseldorf keen to sign the Czech. (Sun)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has warned Premiership teams must observe social distancing rules when they return to training to avoid football being put back into lockdown, but said Covid-19 testing would not be required at first. (Daily Record)

Motherwell have joined Kilmarnock in the race to sign Partick Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox. (Daily Record)

After failing to agree a deal in January, Hibs have reopened talks with Ross County to sign striker Ross Stewart. (Daily Record)

Gillingham manager Steve Evans says his centre-half and Celtic and Rangers target Jack Tucker would stroll the Scottish Premiership. (Glasgow Times)

Hearts owner Ann Budge will be forced to go to court to appeal the relegation of the club, says a lower league source, with her league reconstruction plan unlikely to gain the necessary support. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Clubs could face shelling out £3,000 per week for Covid-19 testing, according to Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong says the lack of Scottish Premiership football has left a void in his life that he cannot wait to fill when training resumes this week. (Glasgow Times)