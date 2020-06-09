Liverpool Women: Niamh Fahey signs new contract with relegated WSL club

Niamh Fahey has made 41 appearances for Liverpool since joining them in 2018

Defender Niamh Fahey has committed herself to relegated Liverpool Women by signing a new two-year contract.

The Republic of Ireland international, 32, is staying despite the club losing their Women's Super League status.

"Going through these tough times, a leader like Niamh is invaluable," said Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson.

"The experience she brings from playing in the top flight of the women's game for many years, with her international experience on top of that, stands out.

Jepson added: "I'm sure all our fans will be delighted to see her stay at our club, just as I am. Niamh Fahey is Liverpool through and through."

Fahey, who previously played for Arsenal and Chelsea, joined Liverpool from French side Bordeaux in 2018 and was made vice-captain last season.

WSL founder members Liverpool, twice winners of the league in 2013 and 2014, were bottom of the table, trailing Birmingham City by a point, when the season was curtailed four days ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic,

They will start next season playing in the Championship for the first time.

"I'm just really happy to commit my future to the club," said Fahey. "It's a club I grew up supporting, so I was more than happy to stay. It's my passion. An amazing club to play for. I didn't realise that I would feel the way I do when I pull on the red shirt."