Dundee Utd: Premiership newcomers keen to sign Jonny Hayes & Kevin Nisbet

Head coach Robbie Neilson has ended Dundee United's four-year wait for promotion

Newly-promoted Dundee United are interested in freed Celtic winger Jonny Hayes and remain keen on Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet, head coach Robbie Neilson has confirmed.

Neilson hopes to add "four or five" new signings, but admits his budget will be affected by the Scottish Premiership starting behind closed doors.

He says there has been interest but no bids for United's Lawrence Shankland.

"We put in a significant offer for Kevin in January," said Neilson.

"He's one that's on the list. Jonny has been a great player over the years and is one we've spoken about. They are two players we are interested in."

Nisbet, 23, was the Championship's second top scorer last season with 18 goals - six fewer than Shankland - while 32-year-old Republic of Ireland cap Hayes left Celtic this summer after three seasons.

United are back in the Premiership after a four-year absence, having been 14 points clear in the second tier when it was prematurely ended due to Covid-19.

Neilson says there was a "losing mentality" at Tannadice when he took charge in October 2018. But having rebuilt the squad, he is confident his side is now equipped to cope in the top flight even if he is unable to add reinforcements.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish football podcast, Neilson said: "We need to strengthen in the team, but it's just dependent financially on where we are. We don't know when crowds will be allowed back in. Scotland is not like the English Premier League, we need fans to come in for the budget.

"We have quite a strong squad. If we had to come back with what we have, I'd be delighted because other teams will probably be in a worse situation. The levels will come down a bit."

Striker Shankland netted 29 times last season - including a first Scotland goal on his maiden start - and has been linked with English Championship club Stoke City.

"There's interest, but nothing concrete," Neilson said of the 24-year-old. "The market for teams interested in Lawrence is in England and they aren't even back playing yet. So until that opens up I don't think there will be any movement.

"Lawrence should prove himself in the Premiership, try to establish himself in the Scotland set-up and then look to make his move."