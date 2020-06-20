Luton Town v Preston North End
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|37
|21
|8
|8
|56
|30
|26
|71
|2
|West Brom
|37
|19
|13
|5
|64
|37
|27
|70
|3
|Fulham
|37
|18
|10
|9
|52
|38
|14
|64
|4
|Brentford
|37
|17
|9
|11
|64
|33
|31
|60
|5
|Nottm Forest
|37
|16
|12
|9
|48
|38
|10
|60
|6
|Preston
|37
|16
|8
|13
|50
|45
|5
|56
|7
|Bristol City
|37
|15
|10
|12
|51
|53
|-2
|55
|8
|Millwall
|37
|13
|15
|9
|44
|40
|4
|54
|9
|Cardiff
|37
|13
|15
|9
|52
|50
|2
|54
|10
|Blackburn
|37
|14
|11
|12
|52
|45
|7
|53
|11
|Swansea
|37
|13
|14
|10
|46
|45
|1
|53
|12
|Derby
|37
|13
|12
|12
|49
|49
|0
|51
|13
|QPR
|37
|14
|8
|15
|58
|62
|-4
|50
|14
|Reading
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|42
|4
|48
|15
|Sheff Wed
|37
|13
|9
|15
|46
|49
|-3
|48
|16
|Birmingham
|37
|12
|11
|14
|48
|57
|-9
|47
|17
|Stoke
|37
|12
|6
|19
|49
|55
|-6
|42
|18
|Huddersfield
|37
|11
|9
|17
|45
|58
|-13
|42
|19
|Middlesbrough
|37
|9
|14
|14
|37
|47
|-10
|41
|20
|Wigan
|37
|10
|11
|16
|38
|50
|-12
|41
|21
|Hull
|37
|11
|8
|18
|49
|63
|-14
|41
|22
|Charlton
|37
|10
|9
|18
|44
|54
|-10
|39
|23
|Luton
|37
|10
|5
|22
|43
|71
|-28
|35
|24
|Barnsley
|37
|8
|10
|19
|42
|62
|-20
|34