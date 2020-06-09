Irish Premiership clubs to discuss NIFL's two-game plan for ending season on pitch

The destiny of this season's Irish Premiership trophy remains unknown

Irish Premiership clubs will meet on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of finishing this season by playing two more rounds of fixtures.

The Northern Ireland Football League will tell club representatives that the plan is the only option for finishing the current season on the pitch.

If clubs, as expected, reject this proposal, further discussions will have to take place.

NIFL must inform Uefa of its plans for finishing the season by Friday.

NIFL has stated for some time that its preferred option is to complete the full season on the pitch, but it must nominate the teams that will play in the Champions League and Europa League by 3 August.

Clubs are likely to be informed on Tuesday night that Uefa rules state that the prize money from these competitions cannot be split across all clubs, as some managers have suggested it should be.

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

The league winners qualify for the Champions League while the runners-up and the Irish Cup winners go into the Europa League. A decision on the completion of the Irish Cup, which is at the semi-final stage, is yet to be made.

BBC Sport NI understands that relegation and promotion between the Premiership and Championship will go ahead, no matter how the Premiership season is concluded, but that the Championship and Premier Intermediate League seasons will both be curtailed.

If Premiership clubs do vote against the two-game proposal presented by NIFL's covid-19 steering group, then how best to curtail the season will have to be examined further.

These options include ratifying the current positions as they stand, using a mathematical model to work out positions or declaring the season null and void.

Top-flight managers have expressed a number of financial and health concerns about their players returning to play matches, including the unfurloughing of players, how contracts will be worked out, testing costs and the risk of injury due to a short pre-season.

Football in Northern Ireland was suspended in March, with all Premiership clubs having played 31 league matches.

Holders Linfield are on top of the table, four points ahead of second-placed Coleraine, with Crusaders a further six points behind in third.

Institute are currently bottom, three points behind second-from-bottom Warrenpoint Town.