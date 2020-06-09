N'Golo Kante resumes full contact training at Chelsea after coronavirus fears

N'Golo Kante, pictured in training earlier this year, has made 18 league appearances for Chelsea this season

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has resumed full contact training having trained alone because of his concerns about contracting coronavirus.

Kante, 29, was initially allowed to train from home while his team-mates returned to limited training at Cobham.

He returned to train on his own at Cobham at the end of last month.

The France player caused concern among team-mates in 2018 when he fainted after a training session. His brother died of a heart attack the same year.

The club continue to support the 2018 World Cup winner even if he decides against playing in Chelsea's remaining games this season.

Their first game back is at Aston Villa on 21 June and they host champions Manchester City four days later.