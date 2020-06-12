Match ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, RB Leipzig 2.
Hoffenheim 0-2 RB Leipzig: Dani Olmo scores two in two minutes
-
- From the section European Football
Dani Olmo scored twice in two first-half minutes as RB Leipzig moved one point behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund with victory at Hoffenheim.
Spanish midfielder Olmo skipped past two defenders for his first before doubling the lead from eight yards.
Leipzig's line-up included Germany forward Timo Werner, who is set to join Chelsea after the clubs agreed a deal.
Hoffenheim were awarded a penalty at 0-0 but it was overturned after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.
In an incident-packed encounter, Werner - who has 25 Bundesliga goals this season - missed a chance to increase his tally when he fired over with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman also featured for Leipzig after coming on as a substitute.
Bayern Munich will wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday if they beat Borussia Monchengladbach (17:30 BST) and Borussia Dortmund lose at Fortuna Dusseldorf (14:30).
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 38Posch
- 11Grillitsch
- 4Bicakcic
- 3Kaderábek
- 16Rudy
- 18SamassékouBooked at 3minsSubstituted forKramaricat 45'minutes
- 17ZuberBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSkovat 45'minutes
- 8GeigerSubstituted forAkpogumaat 81'minutes
- 10DabburSubstituted forBebouat 62'minutes
- 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stafylidis
- 6Nordtveit
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 9Bebou
- 12Pentke
- 25Akpoguma
- 27Kramaric
- 29Skov
- 35Beier
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 16KlostermannBooked at 26mins
- 23Halstenberg
- 3Angelino
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forKonatéat 78'minutes
- 44KamplSubstituted forAdamsat 68'minutes
- 27LaimerSubstituted forNkunkuat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 25OlmoSubstituted forHaidaraat 78'minutes
- 21SchickSubstituted forLookmanat 68'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 6Konaté
- 8Haidara
- 10Forsberg
- 14Adams
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 28Mvogo
- 53Krauß
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, RB Leipzig 2.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Ermin Bicakcic is caught offside.
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.
Attempt saved. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman.
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Attempt missed. Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Kevin Akpoguma replaces Dennis Geiger.
Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Dani Olmo.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but Ihlas Bebou is caught offside.
Booking
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tyler Adams replaces Kevin Kampl.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ademola Lookman replaces Patrik Schick.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Christoph Baumgartner.
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.