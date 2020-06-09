Cardiff City and Swansea City set for friendly derby ahead of Championship restart

Connor Roberts (left) and Marlon Pack do battle in the last competitive south Wales derby, in January, which ended goalless

Cardiff City and Swansea City are set to face each other in a friendly ahead of the restart of the Championship season.

The south Wales rivals are due to meet in a behind-closed-doors game on the weekend of 13-14 June.

Both clubs are keen for a warm-up fixture as they prepare to return to league action later this month.

Swansea go to Middlesbrough on 20 June, while Cardiff host Leeds the following day.

The friendly will give players from the two Welsh clubs much-needed match fitness as they get set for Championship action - and potential promotion pushes.

Neil Harris' Cardiff side are two points outside the play-off places in ninth, while Swansea are a point further back in 11th. Both teams have nine regular-season games remaining in 2019-20, which has been delayed because of coronavirus.

They last played competitively on 7 March, when Cardiff won 2-0 at Barnsley and Swansea drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion.

The two south Wales derbies in this Championship season have already taken place, with Swansea winning 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium in October thanks to a Ben Wilmot goal before the return fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium in January ended 0-0.